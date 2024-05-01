Its Official: Wayne Bennett Wants To Coach The South Sydney Rabbitohs

There have been rumblings all season that the move was on the cards, and now the man himself has come out and said he wants the job.

Wayne Bennett has told News Limited “Yes, I’m interested” when asked about the head coaching role at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Initially Wayne Bennett planned to turn the head coaching of the Redcliffe Dolphins over to current assistant coach Kristin Woolf, with Bennett taking one more of an overseeing role at the club that didn’t involve direct coaching.

However it was reported this week that Bennett asked the Dolphins for permission to pursue the South Sydney Rabbitohs job, and to their credit, they gave him their blessing.

Now all that needs sorted out is how much Bennett will get paid by the Rabbitohs, and for how many years he will coach the club.

Wayne Bennett may be getting on, but he clearly feels the urge to keep coaching in the NRL.

He is without doubt the best candidate available for the Rabbitohs, and while its been said that the Rabbitohs board would rather look in a different direction, Russell Crowe apparently wants him to coach the side from 2025 onwards.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!