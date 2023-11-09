Is This The First Round NRL Draw For Season 2024?

Channel 9 media has put out what it claims to be the first round draw from NRL season 2024.

The draw features the two NRL games that are to be played in Las Vegas in 2024 as well as a round one bye for the Wests Tigers.

Here is the draw they claim to be the round one draw:

Rabbitohs v Sea Eagles (March 2 in Las Vegas)

Broncos v Roosters (March 2 in Las Vegas)

Knights v Raiders (Thursday, March 7)

Warriors v Sharks (Friday, March 8)

Storm v Panthers (Friday, March 8)

Eels v Bulldogs (Saturday, March 9)

Titans v Dragons (Saturday, March 9)

Dolphins v Cowboys (Sunday, March 10)

Bye: Wests Tigers

The standout games here include the defending, reigning Premiers the Penrith Panthers playing the Melbourne Storm on Friday Night, the Parramatta Eels hosting old rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, and ending with an all Queensland clash between the Redcliffe Dolphins and the North Queensland Cowboys, most likely at Suncorp Stadium.

