The first season of Rugby League kicked off in Australia in 1908.

Here you will find the true story about how the game of Rugby League was formed in Australia. From player concerns about time missing work due to injuries, to Rugby Union authorities that refused to budge on any moves to compensate players, while they themselves were earning money out of the game.

This is a long form podcast, produced by Fergo and The Freak.

Enjoy!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!