BetMGM Casino Expands Its Michigan Content with “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Online Slots

Recently, BetMGM, an online casino and sportsbook, released a new slot game that pays homage to the legendary science fiction television series “Star Trek.”

At the moment, the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” slot game is exclusively available at BetMGM Casino in Michigan. The operator, nevertheless, has big intentions to expand its reach to every state where BetMGM’s online casino is already operational.

The new online slot game was developed by Atlantic Digital in its London office.

The Partnership Between BetMGM and Atlantic Digital

A strategic collaboration was formed between BetMGM and Atlantic Digital in September 2023, securing BetMGM’s exclusive US distribution rights for Atlantic Digital’s unique gaming products. As a consequence of this collaboration, “The Godfather” made its debut to players, and then “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

With these new games, BetMGM’s vast gaming library, which already includes over 1,500 games, is even more impressive. It includes exclusive jackpot networks throughout the US, Entain’s in-house games, and deals with key partners.

Sam Hobcraft, chief executive officer of Atlantic Digital, expressed his excitement at the game’s successful debut in a BetMGM news release. He also expressed hopes that this partnership would lead to the development of further cutting-edge gaming products.

Nothing compares to Star Trek in terms of scale, according to Hobcraft, who expressed the company’s excitement at launching its second slot with BetMGM. The game will undoubtedly become an interplanetary hit, and the company is quite pleased with it. This marks the beginning of many major titles to come in 2024, building on the existing strong connection with BetMGM.

Info About the Online Slot Game “Star Trek: The Next Generation”

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” is a “high-volatility slot game” with five reels, five different symbols, and 3,125 ways to win

Famous components from the “Star Trek” world may be found in the game. There are popular figures from the world of Star Trek, such as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Deanna Troi, Worf, William Riker, Data, and even the USS Enterprise.

The real-money online slots game has exciting elements including cascading reels that provide players with a captivating visual experience, adding to the thrill. Players may also get a respin bonus and more free spins. A Warp Speed wheel is also included for further thrills and possible prizes.

According to BetMGM’s vice president of gaming product and content, Oliver Bartlett, Star Trek is one of the most successful franchises ever. It is an honor for the company to include iGaming in its world. Gamers are going to enjoy “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a game with lots of content to enjoy. It’s a perfect complement to the growing library of unique games available in the United States.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!