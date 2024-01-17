Rugby League History: The True Story Of The Birth Of Rugby League In Australia

In this episode Rugby League historian Andrew Ferguson takes us through the birth of Rugby League in Australia.

This is a story that has never been told in this type of detail. You will hear quotes from players and administrators of the time as to why we ended up with the professional code of Rugby League.

From player concerns about time missed at work due to injuries sustained playing the game, to greedy Rugby Union administrators who refused any attempt to compensate players financially while they themselves were making money from the games.

This is a story that developed over many years and had many different influences.

You will hear about the leading businessmen, sportsmen, administrators, on field officials and politicans who came together to form the professional game of Rugby League in Australia.

We hope you enjoy it.

