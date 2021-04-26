Will The South Sydney Rabbitohs Look To Sign Mitchell Moses?

As the South Sydney Rabbitohs make the decision to move on from Adam Reynolds and part ways with the clubs best halfback in decades, questions now turn to who the Bunnies may be looking at to replace their star playmaker.

With a player option in his favour Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has the ability to move to a new club in 2022. With the player market to be flooded with playmakers, a lot of clubs will be looking to make a big change, and this is likely to see Moses test his value.

The best situation for Moses is undoubtably the stay at the Eels. There he is a key player in a very good team, he has a very good halves partner in Dylan Brown, and he could without question look to upgrade his contract at the Eels and cement his place at the club long term.

What if the Rabbitohs come knocking though?

At just 26 years of age the signing of Moses would keep the Rabbitohs premiership window open for a number of years. He would be a very handy replacement as a goal kicker when Reynolds leaves and his running game alongside Cody Walker and Damien Cook would make the Rabbitohs a terrifying teams to play against when they get on a roll.

There is the potential for Moses to be a cheaper pick up than Adam Reynolds as well. Reynolds is a premiership winner with a lot of experience. At the right club he could be a huge difference maker. Moses might not be quite on Reynolds level as a player, but if he can give you 85% of what Reynolds does at the right price, he would be a fantastic replacement.

So where does that leave Adam Reynolds?

His rumoured move to North Queensland looks to be off after the Cowboys signed Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden. The Wests Tigers will have a lot of money to spend, but does Reynolds really want to go to a club that never even makes the finals series?

The St George/Illawarra Dragons would need to move a few players on to get Reynolds on board, but that doesn’t feel like its on the cards right now.

The Sharks will have a whole lot of money to spend, but do we really wants to see Adam Reynolds there? No. No we don’t.

Newcastle? They could really use Reynolds as Mitchell Pearce time at the club looks to almost be over.

What about a straight swap to the Parramatta Eels is Mitchell Moses does decide to leave? Reynolds would give them a smaller premiership window, but he would bring to the club more skill and playmaking in the halves and most importantly he has shown he has what it takes to guide a team to a premiership.

It all sets up a fascinating series of moves between clubs as they all look to secure a top playmaker heading into the 2022 NRL season.

It is sad that Reynolds won’t be a Rabbitohs player for his entire career, but a change may let him achieve even more as an individual.

