Who Has The Most Home Runs In MLB History?

May 20, 2021

So you want to know who has scored the most home runs in Major League Baseball history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Barry Bonds drove in 762 Home Runs in 9847 At Bats between 1986 and 2007.

Bonds drove in a record 73 Home Runs in 2001 for the San Fransisco Giants.

A 14 time All Star, a 7 time National League MVP and an 8 time Golden Glove winner, Bonds career achievements are unfortunately overshadowed by the BALCO scandal.

