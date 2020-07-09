 

Who Has Scored The Most Tries In An NRL Match?

Jul 10, 2020

So you’re looking for the player that has scored the most tries in a single NRL match? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 19th of June in 1920 Glebe forward Frank Burge scored 8 tries against University in a 41-0 victory at the Royal Agricultural Society Showground in Sydney.

Burge also added 4 goals on the day!

Frank Burge is one of Australian Rugby Leagues greatest ever try scorers. His record is made all the most incredible by the fact that he was a forward!

In 2004 Burge was inducted into the Australian Rugby League and International Rugby League Hall Of Fame. In 2018 Burge was named as one of the Rugby League Immortals.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

