Who Has Scored The Most Tries For The Melbourne Storm In The NRL?

Jul 10, 2020 Melbourne Storm 0

So you want to know who has scored the most tries over the entire history of the Melbourne Storm? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Between 2003 and 2018 Billy Slater scored 190 tries for the Melbourne Storm in 319 first grade games.

Billy Slater played his entire clubs career for the Melbourne Storm and won the Dally M medal in 2011.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

