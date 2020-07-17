What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Wests Tigers History?

Want to know the biggest winning margin in the history of the Wests Tigers? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 19th of August in 2005 the Wests Tigers defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 54-2 at Stadium Australia in front of 29,542 spectators.

The on the 3rd of August in 2008 the Wests Tigers defeated the Canterbury Bulldogs 56-4 at Stadium Australia in front of 16,121 spectators.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

