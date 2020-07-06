What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In South Sydney Rabbitohs History In The NRL?

On the 23rd of July in 1910 the South Sydney Rabbitohs beat the Western Suburbs Magpies 67-0 at the Royal Agricultural Society Showground in Sydney in front of around 500 spectators.

W.Fry and Arthur McCabe both scored hat-tricks for the Rabbitohs in a 17 tries to nothing smashing!

Seven different players kicked goals for the Rabbitohs during the match!

This game remained the Western Suburbs Magpies biggest loss right up until their merger with the Balmain Tigers which formed the NRL side the Wests Tigers.

That is a record that has stood the test of time!

