What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Melbourne Storm History In The NRL?

Are you looking for the biggest winning margin in the history of the Melbourne Storm since they joined the National Rugby League? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On March the 3rd in the year 2000 the Melbourne Storm defeated the St George/Illawarra Dragons 70-10 in front of 23,239 supporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Brett Kimmorley, Tasesa Lavea and Robbie Ross all scored two tries a piece in a 12 tries to 2 romp. Tasesa Lavea kicked 8 of 9 goals and Matt Geyer added another 3 from 3.
The game was a rematch between the 1999 Grand Finalists, and famously Dragons five-eight Anthony Mundine said that he believed the Dragons were the true champions going into this match.
Soon after the humiliating defeat Mundine quit Rugby League to take up celebrity boxing.
All statistics were provided by Rugby League Project.
