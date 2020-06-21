What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Manly Sea Eagles NRL History?

Are you looking for the biggest win in the Manly Sea Eagles history in the NRL? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On July 29th in 1973 the Manly Sea Eagles defeated the Penrith Panthers 70-7 at Penrith Football Stadium in front of 6,750 supporters.

Johnny Mayes scored 4 tries in the Sea Eagles romp while Alan Thompson scored a hat trick in the 14 tries to 1 thrashing. Graham Eadie scored 14 goals.

In a strange twist, the Penrith Panthers would score the biggest win in their clubs history in 2004 when they defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 72-12, also at Penrith Football Stadium.

Statistics provided by Rugby League Project

