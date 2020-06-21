What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In The Penrith Panthers NRL History?

Want to know what the biggest win in the Penrith Panthers history is? You’ve come to the right place!

On August the 7th in 2004 the Penrith Panthers defeated the Manly Sea Eagles by 72-12 at Penrith Football Stadium in front of 13,573 supporters.

The scoreline was 30-12 at halftime, with the Panthers scoring a point a minute in the second half!

Panthers fullback Rhys Wesser scored a hat-trick in the annihilation of the Sea Eagles and Amos Roberts kicked 10/13 goals.

The 60 point winning margin is the biggest in the history of the Penrith Panthers.

The Penrith Panthers were the defending Premiers in 2004, having won the 2003 NRL Grand Final the season before.

All stats provided by Rugby League Project

Related