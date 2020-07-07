What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Cronulla Sharks History In The NRL?

Jul 07, 2020 League Freak Cronulla Sharks 0
Want to know what the biggest winning margin in the history of the Cronulla Sharks is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On August the 21st in 2005 the Cronulla Sharks defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 68-6 at Endeavour Field in front of 13,325 spectators.
Brett Kimmorley and Nigel Vagana both scored a hat-trick for the Sharks in the 12 tries to 1 smashing!
Luke Covell kicked 10 of his 12 attempts at goal.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
