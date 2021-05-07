What Is The Biggest Loss In The Cronulla Sharks History In The NRL?

May 07, 2021 League Freak Cronulla Sharks 0
So you want to know what the biggest loss in the history of the Cronulla Sharks is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On August 23rd in 2003 the Cronulla Sharks were beaten 74-4 by the Parramatta Eels in round 24 at Parramatta Stadium.
7,050 were in attendance as Jamie Lyon scored 5 tries and Ashley Graham added 2 tries in the 14 tries to 1 demolition.
The Eels led 24-4 at halftime and ran riot in the second half.
Statistics for this articles are from our good friend at Rugby League Project.
