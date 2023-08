Want to know what the biggest losing margin in the Wests Tigers history is? You’ve come to the right place!

On July 1st in 2023 the North Queensland Cowboys defeated the Wests Tigers 74-0 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

North Queensland Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes scored 30 points in the match through 2 tries and 11 goals.

Murray Taulag scored a hat-trick.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!