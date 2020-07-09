What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In North Queensland Cowboys History In The NRL?

So you want to know the biggest losing margin in North Queensland Cowboys history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The Cowboys have lost by 62 points on three seperate occasions.

On August the 27th in 1995 the Canterbury Bulldogs defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 66-4 at Belmore Sports Ground in front of 18,818 supporters.

On August 23th in 1998 the North Sydney Bears defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 62-0 at North Sydney Oval in from of 15,604 supporters.

On July 29th in 2001 the Parramatta Eels defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 62-0 at Parramatta Stadium in front of 13,192 supporters.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

Related