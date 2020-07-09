What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In North Queensland Cowboys History In The NRL?

Jul 10, 2020 League Freak North Queensland Cowboys 0
So you want to know the biggest losing margin in North Queensland Cowboys history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
The Cowboys have lost by 62 points on three seperate occasions.
On August the 27th in 1995 the Canterbury Bulldogs defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 66-4 at Belmore Sports Ground in front of 18,818 supporters.
On August 23th in 1998 the North Sydney Bears defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 62-0 at North Sydney Oval in from of 15,604 supporters.
On July 29th in 2001 the Parramatta Eels defeated the North Queensland Cowboys 62-0 at Parramatta Stadium in front of 13,192 supporters.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
Jul 10, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.