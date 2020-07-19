What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In New Zealand Warriors NRL History?

Jul 19, 2020 League Freak New Zealand Warriors 0
So you want to know the biggest losing margin in the NZ Warriors history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On May 18th in 2013 the Penrith Panthers defeated the New Zealand Warriors 62-6 at Penrith Football Stadium in front of 9,386 spectators.
Isaac John scored 3 of the Panthers 10 tries and Luke Walsh kicked 11 goals from 11 attempts.
One interesting note about this match was the fact that the Penrith Panthers were coached by former Warriors coach Ivan Cleary, and the New Zealand Warriors were coached by the former Panther coach Matthew Elliott.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
