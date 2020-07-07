What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Leeds Rhinos Rugby League History?

You want to know what the biggest loss the Leeds Rhinos have ever suffered in the clubs history, right?

On the 10th of May in 1992 Wigan defeated the Leeds Rhinos 74-6 at Central Park in front of 18,261 spectators. The fixture was a 1991/92 Premiership Trophy match.

Martin Offiah scored 10 tries in the 14 tries to 1 annihilation! Frano Botica added 9 goals.

Then on the 13th of April in 1994 St Helens defeated the Leeds Rhinos 68-0 at Knowsley Road in front of 6,106 supporters. This match was a 1993/94 Championship match.

Ian Pickavance scored a hat-trick in the 13 tries to 0 romp! Steve Prescott added 5 goals and Bernard Dwyer added 3 goals.

Both of these matches were 68 point defeats for the Leeds Rhinos.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

