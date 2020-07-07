What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Leeds Rhinos Rugby League History?

Jul 07, 2020 League Freak European Super League News 0
You want to know what the biggest loss the Leeds Rhinos have ever suffered in the clubs history, right?
On the 10th of May in 1992 Wigan defeated the Leeds Rhinos 74-6 at Central Park in front of 18,261 spectators. The fixture was a 1991/92 Premiership Trophy match.
Martin Offiah scored 10 tries in the 14 tries to 1 annihilation! Frano Botica added 9 goals.
Then on the 13th of April in 1994 St Helens defeated the Leeds Rhinos 68-0 at Knowsley Road in front of 6,106 supporters. This match was a 1993/94 Championship match.
Ian Pickavance scored a hat-trick in the 13 tries to 0 romp! Steve Prescott added 5 goals and Bernard Dwyer added 3 goals.
Both of these matches were 68 point defeats for the Leeds Rhinos.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 07, 2020 0
Jul 07, 2020 0
Jul 07, 2020 0
Jul 07, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.