What Is The Biggest Losing Margin By Great Britain In A Rugby International?

So you want to know the biggest loss by the Great Britain Rugby League team in history?
On the 12th of July in 2002 Australia defeated Great Britain 64-10 at the Sydney Football Stadium in front of 31,844 spectators.
Scott Hill and Darren Lockyer both scored twice in Australia’s magnificent 11 tries to 2 thrashing. Andrew Johns kicked 10 of 11 goals.
This is the famous match in which Australian forward Willie Mason knocked out Great Britain forward Stuart Fielden, a blow that he never really recovered from.
All statistics via Rugby League Project.
