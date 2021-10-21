Wayne Bennett To Coach The Dolphins After Signing A 4 Year Deal

Oct 21, 2021 League Freak Dolphins, Uncategorized 0
It’s finally offical! Wayne Bennett will be the first coat h for the NRL’s newest club the Brisbane based Dolphins after signing a 4 year deal with the club.
Bennett gives the club a respected coach, someone who players will want to go and play for, and signals the clout the club expects to have in the NRL with this move.
For Bennett, it means he could become the first coach in NRL history to coach 900 first grade games, an absolute incredible achievement!
The club can now officially move towards looking at player recruitment now with Bennett in place. It will be interesting to see who their first few signings end up being. Players can be signed for the 2023 season from November 1st THIS YEAR. So we could just be a few weeks away from some huge news coming out of the club!
