11/04/2024
NRL Podcast: Sydney Roosters Celebrity Rehab And Big Mal Taking Over At The Rabbitohs

League Freak

In this episode we look at applying for the Melbourne Rugby Union CEO job, we talk about the Sydney Roosters setting up a rehab clinic, the South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching position, Benji Marshall being a competitive animal, how the Titans are just as bad as every other Gold Coast team, we give you our tips for the upcoming round, and juts generally talk about footy!

We hope you enjoy it. 

