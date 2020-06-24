 

Wayne Bennett Fed Up With Media Speculation – VIDEO

Wayne Bennett has had enough of the media making up stories about his future.

In an organised press conference at South Sydney Rabbitohs training today Bennett let the media have it when asked the same questions over and over again.

It is great to see people within the game fighting back against the vultures in the media who demand you answer their questions and openly threaten to make stories up if you don’t give them the content that they want.

Good on Wayne Bennett!

