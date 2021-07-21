Warriors Forward Kane Evans Fined Over Writing On His Wrist Tape

Jul 21, 2021 League Freak New Zealand Warriors 0
The NRL has announced that its has fined Warriors Forward Kane Evans $5,000 for writing “Fold some cunt” on his wrist tape in last weekends match.
The writing was picked up by Fox Sports cameras as Evans sat on the bench and from there he was always going to be fined.
You have to wonder why he thought it would be a good idea to write something like that on his strapping when he knows everything is going to be on camera…
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
