Warriors Forward Kane Evans Fined Over Writing On His Wrist Tape

Jul 21, 2021 New Zealand Warriors 0

The NRL has announced that its has fined Warriors Forward Kane Evans $5,000 for writing “Fold some cunt” on his wrist tape in last weekends match.

The writing was picked up by Fox Sports cameras as Evans sat on the bench and from there he was always going to be fined.

You have to wonder why he thought it would be a good idea to write something like that on his strapping when he knows everything is going to be on camera…

