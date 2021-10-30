VIDEO: British Pathé: “Young Aboriginals In A Rugby League (1965)”

Oct 31, 2021 League Freak National Rugby League 0
I had this nice little video pop up on my YouTube feed recently and I thought it would be of interest to my readers.
The video is from British Pathé which is a channel that shows a lot of news clips from many moons ago.
This one in particular features an children’s Aboriginal Rugby League team from Moree coming to Sydney to play a friendly match against a team from Cromer Public School.
The video is from 1965 and is just a nice little piece of Rugby League from yesteryear that you don’t normally get to see. We see a lot of senior footy, but never any junior football from this era.
Anyway, I hope you enjoy the video:
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 04, 2021 0
Sep 28, 2021 0
Aug 04, 2021 0
Oct 31, 2021 0
Oct 27, 2021 0
Oct 21, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.