VIDEO: British Pathé: “Young Aboriginals In A Rugby League (1965)”

I had this nice little video pop up on my YouTube feed recently and I thought it would be of interest to my readers.

The video is from British Pathé which is a channel that shows a lot of news clips from many moons ago.

This one in particular features an children’s Aboriginal Rugby League team from Moree coming to Sydney to play a friendly match against a team from Cromer Public School.

The video is from 1965 and is just a nice little piece of Rugby League from yesteryear that you don’t normally get to see. We see a lot of senior footy, but never any junior football from this era.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy the video:

