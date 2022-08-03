Top 5 Rugby Themed Slot Games

Playing online slots for real money can be a lot of fun, not to mention rewarding – in both senses of the word. But if you have a burning passion for rugby, then you’re sure to appreciate these slots in particular! Read on to find out all about them.

Rough Rugby

Rough Rugby is a 5-reel, 15-payline slot game that has been wowing players, not only with its fun-filled rugby theme but also with its generous prizes. This creation of Random Logic has a decent RTP of 96% but its most noticeable feature is the jackpot, which could see lucky players win 20,000 coins.

Aussie Rules

If you love watching Aussie rules football, then you are sure to get a kick – pun intended – out of playing the Aussie Rules slot game. Set against the backdrop of a football stadium, this immersive slot game offers a varied staking system and plenty of prizes. There is the Football Bonus, which could see you scoop several hundred coins if you’re lucky, and the Free Spins Bonus, which could grant you up to 100 free spins with tripled prizes. Best of all, if you manage to trigger the game’s Jackpot Jerseys, you could find yourself walking away with 500x your total wager.

Odd Shaped Balls

Odd Shaped Balls is an amusingly monikered slot game that was released in conjunction with the 2011 Rugby World Cup. This 5-reel slot has 20 paylines, and the maximum wager you can make is a hefty 1000 credits, although this amount will probably be out of most players’ price range. The comic book-type symbols consist of players from different rugby teams, including the All Blacks, and the Irish and the Welsh national teams. In addition to these symbols, the game includes a wild and scatter, with the latter taking the form of a buxom streaker, who can bring you between 15 and 25 free spins. The free spins round also includes multipliers of up to 10x if you land five symbols.

Rugby Star

If you love rugby-themed slots then you’re sure to love this offering from Microgaming, not least because it has 243 paylines and an excellent RTP of 96.5%. The graphics are realistic and characteristically high-quality, and the symbols are unsurprisingly all rugby-related, including a stadium, a helmet, and, of course, a rugby ball. While the rugby fans cheer in the background, you can expect plenty of thrills as you hit spin in search of the slot’s stacked wilds, exploding reels, and free spins – complete with retriggers. Speaking of free spins, if you manage to win during the free spins round you’ll gain over 50x your stake!

Game Day

Originally launched in 2014, this WGS slot is still as popular as ever. This 5-reel, 20 payline slot features colourful symbols depicting foam fingers, rugby balls, cheerleaders and, of course, the players themselves. Among its special features, you will find a free spins round and an impressive progressive jackpot that has the potential to bring some truly significant winnings if Lady Luck is on your side.













