The Sydney Roosters Looking For Three Straight

In becoming the first team to win back-to-back NRL Grand Finals in a combined competition since the Brisbane Broncos achieved the feat in the 1992 and 1993 season, the Sydney Roosters set themselves up to achieve a modern day benchmark that many thought was impossible in the salary cap era…winning three straight titles.

Aside from the physical toll that just one season defending a premiership takes on a club, the Roosters will have to overcome retirements, the loss of their leading point scorer, the toll that playing in back-to-back World Club Challenge games takes, and that is all before they overcome injuries, incorporating new players into their lineup, and all of the usual hurdles throws at a club over the course of an NRL season.

The loss of Cooper Cronk will be huge for the Roosters. One of the games leading halfbacks, its most experience halfback, he guided the Storm and the Roosters to premiership success and showed no occasion was to big for him. While Kyle Flanagan is a fantastic replacement, he is still only young and will take some time to find his feet alongside Luke Keary at the Bondi club.

The off season saga that revolved around Latrell Mitchell’s move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs make a lot of headline, but few of them focused on the loss he would be for the Sydney Roosters.

Latrell Mitchell was the Roosters top point scorer for the last few years. A try game breaker, a top try scorer, and one his day the best player on the field, the Roosters are hoping to lure Josh Morris from the Cronulla Sharks as cover for the Mitchell loss but so far the Sharks look like they are unwilling to budge!

Some have pointed to the Sydney Roosters continued success as a reason why the salary cap isn’t working. However when you look at the Roosters losses over the last couple of season to clubs below them on the ladder, its hard to argue that the salary cap squeeze hasn’t had an impact.

Every single premiership winning clubs needs some luck. Luck with injuries, luck at the judiciary, luck on the field when the bounce of the ball goes their way. Can the Sydney Roosters get luck on their side for three straight seasons?

We don’t have too long to find out!

The Roosters will return from the World Club Challenge in England with a huge challenge ahead of them. If they can win the Premiership in 2020 there is no doubt it is one of the games greatest achievements in the last 40 years. It will cement the Roosters place as a true dynasty.

