The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final To Remain At Wembley Stadium For The Next Two Years

The RFL has confirmed that the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final will remain at Wembley Stadium for the next two years, but with a date change for seeing the event moved to June the 8th starting from 2024.

The switch of date comes as the RFL, Super League and IMG look to make changes to Rugby League, with a calendar realignment being one of those changes.

The Challenge Cup Final was first hosted at Wembley Stadium in 1929. Over the last decade or so the final has moved to a number of different stadiums due to the rebuild of Wembley Stadium and the game administrators looking to try and capture new markets.

The Challenge Cup is the oldest trophy available in Rugby League.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!