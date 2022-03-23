The New Zealand Warriors One Step Closer To Returning Home

Mar 23, 2022 League Freak New Zealand Warriors 0
The longest away run in Rugby League history looks set to come to and end with new that the New Zealand Government is lifting Covid restrictions for travel as well as for how many people can attend outdoor events.
There's no place like home, whānau 🏠😍
We can now plan confidently for the first major rugby league game in New Zealand in more than two and a half years following the Government’s decision to remove a wide range of Covid-19 related restrictions.
Read: https://t.co/x1Eli45Qvl pic.twitter.com/j4XwpjvNfJ
— Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) March 23, 2022
The Warriors have the forced to play in Australia for over two years now, putting a strain on every single element of running the club, let alone playing games.
I can’t wait to see the big crowds we get at Mt Smart Stadium on the Warriors return. Hopefully they are completely unrestricted!
