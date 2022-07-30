Jul 30, 2022 League Freak Featured Guest Writers, Parramatta Eels 0
The is an unusual phenomenon happening in the NRL right now. It is called: The curse of Julie.
Whenever Julie decides to tip against her beloved Parramatta Eels in the tipping comp run by the NRL, the Eels will miraculously beat their opponent convincingly no matter how badly they have been playing in the lead up to this game.
The curse of Julie happened again last night against Penrith Panthers. Everything was going Parramatta’s way, even Golden Boy Nathan Cleary was sent from the field for basically the entire game.
Does this mean that Parramatta have a chance to win the Premiership if Julie tips against them for the remainder of the year?
You can follow Julie here: https://twitter.com/EelsDanceMum
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
