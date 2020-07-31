The Best Indigenous Rugby League Players That I Have Ever Seen

Jul 31, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
On a recent episode of Fergo and The Freak I put together a list of the 17 best Indigenous Rugby League players I have seen in my lifetime.
Have a listen here:
I am too young to have seen the great Arthur Beetson play the game. That needs to be noted. You can probably work out my vintage by taking a look at the team below.
The Best Indigenous Rugby League Players League Freak Has Seen Play
1. Greg Inglis
2. Josh Addo-Carr
3. Mal Meninga
4. Steve Renouf
5. Wendel Sailor
6. Laurie Daley
7. Jonathan Thurston
8. Andrew Fifita
9. Nathan Peats
10. Ryan James
11. Gorden Tallis
12. Sam Thaiday
13. Wade Graham
14. Matthew Bowen
15. Preston Campbell
16. Nathan Blacklock
17. Cliff Lyons
I go into great depth about the players I selected in the team and why I selected them in the podcast. So have a listen when you’ve got some free time and feel free to get in touch and let me know what you think! 🙂
