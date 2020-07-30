Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 210 – League Freak Names The Best 17 Indigenous Rugby League Players He Has Ever Seen

In this episode League Freak names the best 17 Indigenous Rugby League players he has ever seen play the game.

This was a very difficult team to come up with, but it was a lot of fun to go back through and think of all the great Indigenous players who have played our game.

If you think he left anyone out let us know by going to the website and contacting us!

