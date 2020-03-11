The 2020 NRL Season Preview – What Chance Does Your Team Have To Win The Premiership?

Mar 12, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League, Podcasts 0
The 2020 NRL Season is now here! The Sydney Roosters are going for 3 straight titles, the Gold Coast Titans are trying to avoid the wooden spoon, the Wests Tigers are aiming for 9th place, and its all about ti kick off!
On the NRL Podcast Fergo And The Freak your favourite Rugby League expert, League Freak, and Rugby League historian Andrew Ferguson cast and eye over the 16 NRL clubs, their gains and losses, and where they think both teams will finish the 2020 NRL season.
With a few controversial views, such as League Freak selecting the Wests Tigers for the wooden spoon, this is a podcast you are sure to enjoy.
You can simply use the podcast player below or scroll further down the page and select the podcast provider you enjoy using the best!
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak
Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast
TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/
PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385
Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us
Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385
Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/
Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak
Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/
You can watch every episode of Fergo and The Freak on Youtube
You can catch Fergo and The Freak on Periscope from time to time as they do live shows. You cal follow them on the Fergo And The Freak Periscope page.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Mar 08, 2020 0
Jan 29, 2020 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 12, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.