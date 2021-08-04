The 2005 NRL Grand Final Winners: The Wests Tigers

The 2005 Wests Tigers run to their maiden NRL Premiership came out of nowhere.

Having finish the 2004 season in 9th position on the NRL ladder, the Tigers were a bit of a strange mix of players and no one really had them on their radar heading into the 2005 season.

Little did anyone know that a move towards having a smaller, more mobile set of forwards, and the emergence of one of the games greatest young superstars, would power the Wests Tigers to an amazing 2005 season few would ever forget.

Right from his very first game Benji Marshall would prove to be a magician. The Tigers also had a young hooker in Robbie Farah that was quick to establish himself as one of the games best young players. Together they would power the Wests Tigers to a 4th place finish and a final appearance that would end up being a memorable one!

The Wests Tigers annihilated their eventual Grand Final opponents the North Queensland Cowboys 50-6 in the opening weekend of the finals and then followed that up 10 days later with a resounding 34-6 victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

A week later the Tigers would face the Cowboys once again and while the match was a lot closer, the magic of Benji Marshall could not be denied.

Here is the team that won the 2005 NRL Grand Final.

The Wests Tigers – 2005 NRL Grand Final Team

1. Brett Hodgson

2. Daniel Fitzhenry

3. Shane Elford

4. Paul Whatuira

5. Pat Richards

6. Benji Marshall

7. Scott Prince (c)

8. Anthony Laffranchi

9. Robbie Farah

10. John Skandalis

11. Ben Galea

12. Mark O’Neill

13. Dene Halatau

14. Liam Fulton

15. Chris Heighington

16. Bryce Gibbs

17. Todd Payten

Coach: Tim Sheens

Wests Tigers 30

Tries: Bryce Gibbs, Pat Richards, Anthony Laffranchi, Daniel Fitzhenry, Todd Payten

Goals: Brett Hodgson 5/6

North Queensland Cowboys 16

Tries: Matthew Bowen, Travis Norton,. Matt Sing

Goals: Josh Hannay 2/3

Tigers halfback Scott won the Clive Churchill medal in a man of the match performance.

So, do you want to watch the 2005 NRL Grand Final? Let’s do it!

