Second Brisbane Team To Be Announced After The 2021 NRL Grand Final

Brent Read of Triple M radio in Sydney has The Rush Hour that the NRL has decided to expand to 17 teams in 2023 and the announcement will be made after the 2021 NRL Grand Final which will be held in Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are said to be the front runners to becomes the 17th team in the NRL ahead of other numerous expansion bids.

It is thought that is Wayne Bennett wants to coach the club, the job is his.

Adding a second Brisbane team is expected to see the NRL gain extra broadcasting revenue. Brisbane is the second strongest television market for Rugby League in Australia and having twice as much relevant local content in Brisbane will be something free to air broadcasters will pay a premium for.

I would not be shocked in the NRL also set a timeframe for the inclusion of an 18th team within the next five years. That would give the NRL a whole extra game to sell to broadcasters and once again, bring more money into the game.

Where the 18th team would be based is anyones guess.

Any time we see expansion in Rugby League, it is a good thing. The NRL has been very hesitant to expand over the last decade and it has got to the point where it is long overdue.

