Rugby League Podcasts To Enjoy Heading Into The 2020 NRL Season

Are you looking for a few new NRL podcasts to add to your listening rotation this season?

Fergo and The Freak

Hosted by Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak, the boys cover the latest news surrounding the game across the world. They do dedicates history episodes, they throw in fun episodes, and have a general talk about the sport. They also pump out more podcasts than any other Rugby League podcast in the world. So if you like to have a lot of listening, simply look them up on your favourite podcasting app.

The Red V Podcast

A few podcast for St George/Illawarra Dragons supporters, looking at the latest in Dragons news, game previews and reviews, conversations with past Dragons players as well as Dragons super fans, this is one not to miss if you're a supporter of the big red V!

NRL CEO

Fantasty Rugby League competitions are big business, and nobody knows the business like the guys at NRL CEO. Their comprehensive breakdowns of player markets are nothing short of fantastic. They deep dive into the world of fantasy NRL and will put you ahead of the game. With regular episodes outlining updates, top performances, and players you should look out for, this is a podcast not to miss for those of you who are into fantasy sports.

The Starting Bloc

Its a sport podcast that isn't about sport! Join Boogie Bumper and Green every week at they take a look of the weird goings on around the world while also touching on Rugby League subjects that are sure to get your laughing! A long running podcast that is a lot of fun. You'll enjoy this one and no doubt get involved in their live streams on Periscope every Wednesday night!

Chasing Kangaroos

With an eye on the international game, and an official podcast of the IRL, this podcast will expand your mind and show you the Rugby League playing world is a lot bigger than you think. With so many fantastic interviews with people pushing expansion into new countries, this is one for the Rugby League expansionist who loves hearing about news that most of the mainstream media do now cover at all.

Rugby Reloaded

Another podcast for the Rugby League history buffs, hosted by professor Tony Collins, learn about the history of the game of Rugby League in small, sharp episodes that get right to the point. A crash course on the games history, this is a podcast that is not to be left off your listening list!

