POLL: Where Should Cameron Smith End Up In 2021? – Click The Link To Have Your Say!

Aug 24, 2020 League Freak Melbourne Storm 0
If Cameron Smith plays on in 2021 he not only has a change to become the first player to play in 450 first grade games, but incredibly could become the first player to break the 3,000 point barrier.
There is a lot of speculation about what Cameron Smith will be doing in 2021. I hope he plays on for the Melbourne Storm and pushes both of the records that he currently holds even further out for others to chase after.
I want to hear what you think though!
Click the poll below. Make your selection!
