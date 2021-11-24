Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 365 – Super League On Free To Air TV And A World Club Challenge In Penrith!

In this episode Iron Man talks about the new deal sign with Super League that will see Channel 4 show 10 lives matches in 2022. He then has a chat about the possibility of the World Club Challenge being played in Penrith, Big Tino re-signs with the Gold Coat Titans, an NRL player tests positive for Covid 19 despite being fully vaccinated plus someone loses a $200,000 a year job over the Viliame Kikau Bulldogs photo.

