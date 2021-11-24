 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 365 – Super League On Free To Air TV And A World Club Challenge In Penrith!

Nov 25, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode Iron Man talks about the new deal sign with Super League that will see Channel 4 show 10 lives matches in 2022. He then has a chat about the possibility of the World Club Challenge being played in Penrith, Big Tino re-signs with the Gold Coat Titans, an NRL player tests positive for Covid 19 despite being fully vaccinated plus someone loses a $200,000 a year job over the Viliame Kikau Bulldogs photo.

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project 

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak 

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

2022 NRL PodcastThe Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets


Click here to listen to this episode!

Canterbury Bulldogs Swoop In To Sign Reed Mahoney On A 4 Year Deal!!!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Karsten Brumme
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

In The On Field Quality Of Super League Games Getting Better Or Worse?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+