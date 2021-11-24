Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 365 – Super League On Free To Air TV And A World Club Challenge In Penrith!

Nov 25, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Iron Man talks about the new deal sign with Super League that will see Channel 4 show 10 lives matches in 2022. He then has a chat about the possibility of the World Club Challenge being played in Penrith, Big Tino re-signs with the Gold Coat Titans, an NRL player tests positive for Covid 19 despite being fully vaccinated plus someone loses a $200,000 a year job over the Viliame Kikau Bulldogs photo.
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Patreon
Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Websites
The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak
Rugby League Podcasting Network
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Nov 25, 2021 0
Nov 22, 2021 0
Nov 15, 2021 0
Nov 25, 2021 0
Nov 13, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.