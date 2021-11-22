Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 364 – In The Same Class As Aaron Raper

Nov 22, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Coke and Pepsi go through the latest Rugby League news, including some news on stadium upgrades in Sydney, player movement, the new World Cup draw being released, and then we tackle the top players in the games history that have played 50+ Internationals.
There talk about Staff Writers, mushy peas and much, much more!
