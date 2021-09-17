Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 346 – A Potato Review

In this episode the boys talk about the Manly Sea Eagles big win over the Sydney Roosters in the NRL finals series, they also talk about the poor quality of games.

Then we move onto the internal review the Wests Tigers are undertaking themselves. Kinda like a self administered pap smear.

We read a listener email, talk a little about the 2000 World Cup, introduce you to a web site full of Rugby League statistics, and much, much more!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related