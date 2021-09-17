Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 346 – A Potato Review

Sep 18, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the boys talk about the Manly Sea Eagles big win over the Sydney Roosters in the NRL finals series, they also talk about the poor quality of games.
Then we move onto the internal review the Wests Tigers are undertaking themselves. Kinda like a self administered pap smear.
We read a listener email, talk a little about the 2000 World Cup, introduce you to a web site full of Rugby League statistics, and much, much more!
