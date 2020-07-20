Paul Green Sacked By The North Queensland Cowboys

News Limited is reporting that the North Queensland Cowboys have sacked Paul Green after the clubs 22-10 loss to the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys have won just 3 of their 10 games so far this season although the writing had been on the wall for Green after lean years in 2018 and 2019.

Green is the clubs only Premiership winning coach, having guided the team to a Grand Final victory over the Brisbane Broncos in 2015.

It will be interesting to see if Green now gets sounded out as a possible candidate for the Brisbane Broncos coaching job.

BREAKING: Paul Green leaving the Cowboys immediately

details https://t.co/xqSC5oTPXk ASAP — BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) July 20, 2020

Related