Off The Record: NRL Rumors And Gossip

While many players have cleared their long-term futures with different teams, there are still several NRL stars who are yet to sign contracts beyond this season.

Hastings Might Have Second Thoughts Over Wigan Move

After winning the Super League’s best player award, sources indicate that Hastings might be having second thoughts over his move to the Wigan Warriors. The 23-year-old Australian scrum-half ran with the lions while they returned to the International rugby league and also played a crucial role in Salford’s charge to the Grand Final this year.

Hastings signed a two-year contract with Wigan after turning down Leeds, at the cost of about £250,000 annually. However, rumor has it that the Australia-born star may not be comfortable with the move. However, Wigan is expected to make a solid list of demands if any NRL or Super League team comes for him.

Brayden Wiliame Returns To The NRL

Following his departure from the Catalans Dragons earlier this week, Brayden Wiliame is set to return to the NRL, playing for St George Illawarra. The Fiji International rugby player leaves the French side after recording 30 tries in 72 appearances since he joined in 2017.



Speaking to his fans, Wiliame thanked Bernard and his coaching staff for allowing him to join the dragons in two years ago. Wiliame thanked his supporters and teammates for their endless support for the last three years, wishing them nothing but the best as he makes a return to the Super League. The 26-year-old played 29 matches for the NRL team, the Parramatta, before moving to the Super League.

What’s Next For Matty Smith?

Earlier this month, the Catalans Dragons announced their official release of veteran rugby player Matty Smith who joined them ahead of the last two seasons. The 32-year-old playmaker played 16 games with the Catalans before joining Warrington on loan as the season came to an end.



After leaving the Catalans, the England international is currently negotiating with several Championship, and Super League sides as his search for a new club continues. While with the Dragons, Smith had limited chances on the field, and he’ll want a spot on the regular team in his next destination. However, rumor has it that his destination might be the Widnes Vikings, having in mind that most Super League teams have already wrapped up their 2020 rosters.

