NRL Crowds Allowed Back From July 1st – Limit Of 10,000 Per Match

Some good news for the NRL with the NRL government announcing that they will allow NSW based games to have attendances of up to 10,000 supporters at games from the 1st of July.

The move is the next step in the NRL returning to normalcy after round 5 of the competition saw crowds limited to under 200 people, mostly corporate sponsors and long term season ticket holders.

Some cheeky pundits would question whether some clubs would be able to reach the 10,000 attendance cap, but I don’t do such things here on LeagueFreak.com!

I would suggest that by August 1st we will see the NRL with no attendance cap on games, that is if there is not a second wave of community transmission of Cavid19.

Great news for the game, great news for clubs, bad news if youre a cardboard cutout!

