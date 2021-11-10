NRL 2022 Official Team Rosters Released – NRL 2022 Squad Lists

Nov 10, 2021 League Freak National Rugby League 0
The NRL has released all of the official squad lists for the 2022 NRL season.
Its a great guide of who is under contract at your club heading into the 2022 NRL season, and how long many of those player contracts run. You can see how long your favourite player will be at your club!
I really like that the NRL is putting this information out. It lets fans of clubs see where their club stands over the next few years. You can see who is off contract, who your club will be holding onto, which players have a p[layer option to leave the club early and which teams have a similar option on players!
So check it out:
|Jesse Arthars
|2022
|2023
|Kurt Capewell
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Patrick Carrigan
|2022
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2022
|2023
|Herbie Farnworth
|2022
|Thomas Flegler
|2022
|2023
|Tyson Gamble
|2022
|2023
|Payne Haas
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Kobe Hetherington
|2022
|2023
|Jamayne Isaako
|2022
|Ryan James
|2022
|Albert Kelly
|2022
|Corey Jensen
|2022
|2023
|Rhys Kennedy
|2022
|Brenko Lee
|2022
|2023
|Ezra Mam
|2022
|2023
|2024
|David Mead
|2022
|Tesi Niu
|2022
|2023
|Corey Oates
|2022
|Cory Paix
|2022
|2023
|Keenan Palasia
|2022
|Jordan Pereira
|2022
|2023
|Brendan Piakura
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Adam Reynolds
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jordan Riki
|2022
|2023
|2024
|TC Robati
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Kotoni Staggs
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Turpin
|2022
|Billy Walters
|2022
|Jarrod Croker
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Adam Elliott
|2022
|Jamal Fogarty
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Matt Frawley
|2022
|Emre Guler
|2022
|2023
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|2022
|Josh Hodgson
|2022
|Albert Hopoate
|2022
|2023
|Peter Hola
|2022
|2023
|MO
|Corey Horsburgh
|2022
|Sebastian Kris
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Trey Mooney
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2022
|2023
|Josh Papalii
|2022
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jordan Rapana
|2022
|2023
|Harry Rushton
|2022
|2023
|Xavier Savage
|2022
|2023
|Brad Schneider
|2022
|2023
|Bailey Simonsson
|2022
|2023
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2022
|2023
|Tom Starling
|2022
|Ryan Sutton
|2022
|Joseph Tapine
|2022
|2023
|Matthew Timoko
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Semi Valemei
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Elliott Whitehead
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jack Wighton
|2022
|PO
|PO
|Sam Williams
|2022
|Hudson Young
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Paul Alamoti
|2022
|2023
|Corey Allan
|2022
|2023
|John Asiata
|2022
|Jake Averillo
|2022
|2023
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|2022
|2023
|Braidon Burns
|2022
|2023
|Matt Burton
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Josh Cook
|2022
|2023
|Nick Cotric
|2022
|2023
|Matt Doorey
|2022
|Matt Dufty
|2022
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|2022
|Kyle Flanagan
|2022
|2023
|Jack Hetherington
|2022
|MO
|Josh Jackson
|2022
|2023
|Tuipolotu Katoa
|2022
|Max King
|2022
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2022
|PO
|Brent Naden
|2022
|2023
|Jayden Okunbor
|2022
|2023
|Tevita Pangai jnr
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Chris Patolo
|2022
|2023
|Aaron Schoupp
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Ava Seumanufagai
|2022
|2023
|Joe Stimson
|2022
|Luke Thompson
|2022
|2023
|Jackson Topine
|2022
|Paul Vaughan
|2022
|Corey Waddell
|2022
|2023
|Brandon Wakeham
|2022
|Jayden Berrell
|2022
|Blayke Brailey
|2022
|Andrew Fifita
|2022
|Dale Finucane
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Wade Graham
|2022
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|2022
|Mawene Hiroti
|2022
|Royce Hunt
|2022
|Nicho Hynes
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Matt Ikuvalu
|2022
|2023
|Sione Katoa
|2022
|2023
|William Kennedy
|2022
|2023
|Cameron McInnes
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Miller
|2022
|2023
|Luke Metcalf
|2022
|Matt Moylan
|2022
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2022
|2023
|Briton Nikora
|2022
|Franklin Pele
|2022
|Jesse Ramien
|2022
|2023
|Toby Rudolf
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Siosifa Talakai
|2022
|2023
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|2022
|CO
|Aiden Tolman
|2022
|Connor Tracey
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Braydon Trindall
|2022
|2023
|Jack Williams
|2022
|Teig Wilton
|2022
|2023
|Tanah Boyd
|2022
|2023
|2024
|AJ Brimson
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jayden Campbell
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Erin Clark
|2022
|2023
|Herman Ese’ese
|2022
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|2022
|2023
|Beau Fermor
|2022
|2023
|2024
|David Fifita
|2022
|2023
|Sosefo Fifita
|2022
|2023
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Patrick Herbert
|2022
|2023
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Brian Kelly
|2022
|2023
|Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira
|2022
|2023
|Sam Lisone
|2022
|2023
|CO
|Isaac Liu
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Esan Marsters
|2022
|Gregory Marzhew
|2022
|2023
|Sam McIntyre
|2022
|Kevin Proctor
|2022
|Phillip Sami
|2022
|Toby Sexton
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Will Smith
|2022
|MO
|Corey Thompson
|2022
|CO
|Paul Turner
|2022
|2023
|Joseph Vuna
|2022
|2023
|Jarrod Wallace
|2022
|Josh Aloiai
|2022
|2023
|Morgan Boyle
|2022
|Ethan Bullemor
|2022
|2023
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2022
|2023
|Lachlan Croker
|2022
|2023
|Cade Cust
|2022
|Andrew Davey
|2022
|Sione Fainu
|2022
|Kieran Foran
|2022
|Reuben Garrick
|2022
|2023
|Morgan Harper
|2022
|2023
|Sean Keppie
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Tolutau Koula
|2022
|Karl Lawton
|2022
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Brad Parker
|2022
|2023
|Taniela Paseka
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jason Saab
|2022
|2023
|Josh Schuster
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Toafofoa Sipley
|2022
|2023
|Jorge Taufua
|2022
|Martin Taupau
|2022
|Ben Trbojevic
|2022
|Jake Trbojevic
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Tom Trbojevic
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Christian Tuipulotu
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Alec Tu’itavake
|2022
|2023
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2022
|2023
|Jesse Bromwich
|2022
|Kenny Bromwich
|2022
|PO
|Xavier Coates
|2022
|2023
|Thomas Eisenhuth
|2022
|Harry Grant
|2022
|MO
|Jordan Grant
|2022
|2023
|Jack Howarth
|2022
|Jahrome Hughes
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Dean Ieremia
|2022
|George Jennings
|2022
|Cooper Johns
|2022
|Tui Kamikamica
|2022
|CO
|Felise Kaufusi
|2022
|Josh King
|2022
|2023
|Chris Lewis
|2022
|Trent Loiero
|2022
|2023
|Isaac Lumelume
|2022
|Nick Meaney
|2022
|2023
|Tepai Moeroa
|2022
|MO
|Cameron Munster
|2022
|2023
|Jayden Nikorima
|2022
|Justin Olam
|2022
|CO
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jonah Pezet
|2022
|2023
|Brandon Smith
|2022
|Reimis Smith
|2022
|William Warbrick
|2022
|2023
|Christian Welch
|2022
|Tyran Wishart
|2022
|2023
|Mitchell Barnett
|2022
|2023
|Bradman Best
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Brailey
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Clifford
|2022
|2023
|Adam Clune
|2022
|2023
|Phoenix Crossland
|2022
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|2022
|PO
|Tyson Frizell
|2022
|PO
|Dane Gagai
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Bailey Hodgson
|2022
|2023
|Hymel Hunt
|2022
|2023
|Jack Johns
|2022
|2023
|Brodie Jones
|2022
|2023
|Jacob Kiraz
|2022
|David Klemmer
|2022
|2023
|Kurt Mann
|2022
|2023
|Jirah Momoisea
|2022
|Brayden Musgrove
|2022
|Mitchell Pearce
|2022
|Kalyn Ponga
|2022
|PO
|PO
|Chris Randall
|2022
|2023
|Daniel Saifiti
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jacob Saifiti
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Simi Sasagi
|2022
|Pasami Saulo
|2022
|Sauaso Sue
|2022
|Starford To’a
|2022
|2023
|Enari Tuala
|2022
|Dominic Young
|2022
|2023
|Daejarn Asi
|2022
|Kane Bradley
|2022
|Lachlan Burr
|2022
|Benjamin Condon
|2022
|2023
|Reuben Cotter
|2022
|Tom Dearden
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Scott Drinkwater
|2022
|2023
|Mitchell Dunn
|2022
|Kyle Feldt
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Tom Gilbert
|2022
|Jake Granville
|2022
|CO
|Ben Hampton
|2022
|Coen Hess
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Peta Hiku
|2022
|2023
|Valentine Holmes
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Connelly Lemuelu
|2022
|Heilum Luki
|2022
|Jordan McLean
|2022
|Laitia Moceidreke
|2022
|2023
|Jeremiah Nanai
|2022
|Griffin Neame
|2022
|2023
|Emry Pere
|2022
|Reece Robson
|2022
|2023
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2022
|2023
|Murray Taulagi
|2022
|2023
|Jason Taumalolo
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|2022
|2023
|Chad Townsend
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jakob Arthur
|2022
|Waqa Blake
|2022
|2023
|Dylan Brown
|2022
|PO
|Nathan Brown
|2022
|2023
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Bryce Cartwright
|2022
|2023
|Haze Dunster
|2022
|Clint Gutherson
|2022
|Wiremu Greig
|2022
|Keegan Hipgrave
|2022
|David Hollis
|2022
|2023
|Oregon Kaufusi
|2022
|Shaun Lane
|2022
|2023
|Reed Mahoney
|2022
|Makahesi Makatoa
|2022
|Ryan Matterson
|2022
|Mitchell Moses
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Solomone Naiduki
|2022
|Marata Niukore
|2022
|Tom Opacic
|2022
|Isaiah Papali’i
|2022
|Junior Paulo
|2022
|Will Penisini
|2022
|2023
|Hayze Perham
|2022
|Sean Russell
|2022
|2023
|Maika Sivo
|2022
|PO
|Ray Stone
|2022
|Eddie Blacker
|2022
|Nathan Cleary
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Stephen Crichton
|2022
|2023
|Dylan Edwards
|2022
|Matt Eisenhuth
|2022
|Kurt Falls
|2022
|James Fisher-Harris
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|J’maine Hopgood
|2022
|Robert Jennings
|2022
|Mitch Kenny
|2022
|Viliame Kikau
|2022
|Apisai Koroisau
|2022
|Spencer Leniu
|2022
|2023
|Moses Leota
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jarome Luai
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Liam Martin
|2022
|2023
|Taylan May
|2022
|Sean O’Sullivan
|2022
|Lindsay Smith
|2022
|Jaeman Salmon
|2022
|Scott Sorensen
|2022
|2023
|Charlie Staines
|2022
|2023
|Izack Tago
|2022
|2023
|Brian To’o
|2022
|2023
|Isaah Yeo
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Daniel Alvaro
|2022
|Talatau Amone
|2022
|2023
|Jack Bird
|2022
|George Burgess
|2022
|2023
|Billy Burns
|2022
|Jack de Belin
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Matthew Feagai
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Max Feagai
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Poasa Faamausili
|2022
|Jackson Ford
|2022
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|2022
|2023
|Jack Gosiewski
|2022
|Ben Hunt
|2022
|2023
|Josh Kerr
|2022
|2023
|Blake Lawrie
|2022
|Zac Lomax
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Moses Mbye
|2022
|2023
|Andrew McCullough
|2022
|2023
|Josh McGuire
|2022
|Tautau Moga
|2022
|Francis Molo
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Cody Ramsey
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Tariq Sims
|2022
|Jaydn Su’A
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Moses Suli
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Sullivan
|2022
|Aaron Woods
|2022
|PO
|Jai Arrow
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Zane Bijorac
|2022
|Thomas Burgess
|2022
|2023
|Jed Cartwright
|2022
|2023
|Michael Chee Kam
|2022
|Damien Cook
|2022
|2023
|Campbell Graham
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Siliva Havili
|2022
|2023
|Jacob Host
|2022
|2023
|Lachlan Ilias
|2022
|2023
|Alex Johnston
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|2022
|2023
|Liam Knight
|2022
|2023
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Peter Mamouzelos
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Josh Mansour
|2022
|Anthony Milford
|2022
|Taane Milne
|2022
|Latrell Mitchell
|2022
|2023
|Davvy Moale
|2022
|2023
|Cameron Murray
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mark Nicholls
|2022
|2023
|Jaxson Paulo
|2022
|Hame Sele
|2022
|2023
|Blake Taaffe
|2022
|2023
|Isaiah Tass
|2022
|Tevita Tatola
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Cody Walker
|2022
|2023
|Renouf Atoni
|2022
|2023
|Fletcher Baker
|2022
|2023
|Egan Butcher
|2022
|2023
|Nat Butcher
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Lindsay Collins
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Angus Crichton
|2022
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|2022
|Drew Hutchison
|2022
|2023
|Luke Keary
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Adam Keighran
|2022
|CO
|Lachlan Lam
|2022
|Freddy Lussick
|2022
|Joseph Manu
|2022
|Paul Momirovski
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Victor Radley
|2022
|2023
|Billy Smith
|2022
|2023
|Joseph Suaalii
|2022
|PO
|PO
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|2022
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|2022
|James Tedesco
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Daniel Tupou
|2022
|2023
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Sam Verrills
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2022
|2023
|Sam Walker
|2022
|2023
|Connor Watson
|2022
|2023
|Naufahu Whyte
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Bunty Afoa
|2022
|2023
|Euan Aitken
|2022
|2023
|Rocco Berry
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Josh Curran
|2022
|2023
|Wayde Egan
|2022
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2022
|2023
|Tohu Harris
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|2022
|Shaun Johnson
|2022
|2023
|Temple Kalepo
|2022
|Eliesa Katoa
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Edward Kosi
|2022
|2023
|Matt Lodge
|2022
|PO
|Marcelo Montoya
|2022
|Jack Murchie
|2022
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|2022
|2023
|Kodi Nikorima
|2022
|Aaron Pene
|2022
|2023
|Iliesa Ratuva
|2022
|Pride Petterson-Robati
|2022
|Adam Pompey
|2022
|2023
|Bailey Sironen
|2022
|2023
|Jazz Tevaga
|2022
|PO
|Viliami Vailea
|2022
|2023
|Reece Walsh
|2022
|2023
|PO
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Shawn Blore
|2022
|2023
|Luke Brooks
|2022
|2023
|Adam Doueihi
|2022
|2023
|Luke Garner
|2022
|Oliver Gildart
|2022
|2023
|Jackson Hastings
|2022
|2023
|Reece Hoffman
|2022
|William Kei
|2022
|Asu Kepaoa
|2022
|2023
|Daine Laurie
|2022
|2023
|Luciano Leilua
|2022
|Jacob Liddle
|2022
|2023
|Jock Madden
|2022
|Ken Maumalo
|2022
|2023
|MO
|Thomas Mikaele
|2022
|Zane Musgrove
|2022
|2023
|2024
|David Nofoaluma
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Joe Ofahengaue
|2022
|MO
|Tyrone Peachey
|2022
|2023
|Alex Seyfarth
|2022
|2023
|Jake Simpkin
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Tuki Simpkins
|2022
|2023
|Tommy Talau
|2022
|James Tamou
|2022
|Kelma Tuilagi
|2022
|Alex Twal
|2022
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2022
|2023
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Nov 09, 2021 0
Nov 05, 2021 0
Nov 05, 2021 0
Nov 10, 2021 0
Nov 04, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.