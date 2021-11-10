NRL 2022 Official Team Rosters Released – NRL 2022 Squad Lists

The NRL has released all of the official squad lists for the 2022 NRL season.

Its a great guide of who is under contract at your club heading into the 2022 NRL season, and how long many of those player contracts run. You can see how long your favourite player will be at your club!

I really like that the NRL is putting this information out. It lets fans of clubs see where their club stands over the next few years. You can see who is off contract, who your club will be holding onto, which players have a p[layer option to leave the club early and which teams have a similar option on players!

So check it out:

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars 2022 2023 Kurt Capewell 2022 2023 2024 Patrick Carrigan 2022 Selwyn Cobbo 2022 2023 Herbie Farnworth 2022 Thomas Flegler 2022 2023 Tyson Gamble 2022 2023 Payne Haas 2022 2023 2024 Kobe Hetherington 2022 2023 Jamayne Isaako 2022 Ryan James 2022 Albert Kelly 2022 Corey Jensen 2022 2023 Rhys Kennedy 2022 Brenko Lee 2022 2023 Ezra Mam 2022 2023 2024 David Mead 2022 Tesi Niu 2022 2023 Corey Oates 2022 Cory Paix 2022 2023 Keenan Palasia 2022 Jordan Pereira 2022 2023 Brendan Piakura 2022 2023 2024 Adam Reynolds 2022 2023 2024 Jordan Riki 2022 2023 2024 TC Robati 2022 2023 2024 Kotoni Staggs 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jake Turpin 2022 Billy Walters 2022

Canberra Raiders

Jarrod Croker 2022 2023 PO Adam Elliott 2022 Jamal Fogarty 2022 2023 2024 Matt Frawley 2022 Emre Guler 2022 2023 Corey Harawira-Naera 2022 Josh Hodgson 2022 Albert Hopoate 2022 2023 Peter Hola 2022 2023 MO Corey Horsburgh 2022 Sebastian Kris 2022 2023 2024 Trey Mooney 2022 2023 2024 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2022 2023 Josh Papalii 2022 2023 2024 MO Jordan Rapana 2022 2023 Harry Rushton 2022 2023 Xavier Savage 2022 2023 Brad Schneider 2022 2023 Bailey Simonsson 2022 2023 Harley Smith-Shields 2022 2023 Tom Starling 2022 Ryan Sutton 2022 Joseph Tapine 2022 2023 Matthew Timoko 2022 2023 2024 Semi Valemei 2022 2023 2024 Elliott Whitehead 2022 2023 2024 Jack Wighton 2022 PO PO Sam Williams 2022 Hudson Young 2022 2023 2024

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr 2022 2023 2024 2025 Paul Alamoti 2022 2023 Corey Allan 2022 2023 John Asiata 2022 Jake Averillo 2022 2023 Bailey Biondi-Odo 2022 2023 Braidon Burns 2022 2023 Matt Burton 2022 2023 PO Josh Cook 2022 2023 Nick Cotric 2022 2023 Matt Doorey 2022 Matt Dufty 2022 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 2022 Kyle Flanagan 2022 2023 Jack Hetherington 2022 MO Josh Jackson 2022 2023 Tuipolotu Katoa 2022 Max King 2022 Jeremy Marshall-King 2022 PO Brent Naden 2022 2023 Jayden Okunbor 2022 2023 Tevita Pangai jnr 2022 2023 2024 Chris Patolo 2022 2023 Aaron Schoupp 2022 2023 2024 Ava Seumanufagai 2022 2023 Joe Stimson 2022 Luke Thompson 2022 2023 Jackson Topine 2022 Paul Vaughan 2022 Corey Waddell 2022 2023 Brandon Wakeham 2022

Cronulla Sharks

Jayden Berrell 2022 Blayke Brailey 2022 Andrew Fifita 2022 Dale Finucane 2022 2023 2024 2025 Wade Graham 2022 Braden Hamlin-Uele 2022 Mawene Hiroti 2022 Royce Hunt 2022 Nicho Hynes 2022 2023 2024 Matt Ikuvalu 2022 2023 Sione Katoa 2022 2023 William Kennedy 2022 2023 Cameron McInnes 2022 2023 2024 2025 Lachlan Miller 2022 2023 Luke Metcalf 2022 Matt Moylan 2022 Ronaldo Mulitalo 2022 2023 Briton Nikora 2022 Franklin Pele 2022 Jesse Ramien 2022 2023 Toby Rudolf 2022 2023 2024 Siosifa Talakai 2022 2023 Jensen Taumoepeau 2022 CO Aiden Tolman 2022 Connor Tracey 2022 2023 2024 Braydon Trindall 2022 2023 Jack Williams 2022 Teig Wilton 2022 2023

Gold Coast Titans

Tanah Boyd 2022 2023 2024 AJ Brimson 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jayden Campbell 2022 2023 2024 Erin Clark 2022 2023 Herman Ese’ese 2022 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 2022 2023 Beau Fermor 2022 2023 2024 David Fifita 2022 2023 Sosefo Fifita 2022 2023 Moeaki Fotuaika 2022 2023 2024 Patrick Herbert 2022 2023 Jaimin Jolliffe 2022 2023 2024 Brian Kelly 2022 2023 Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira 2022 2023 Sam Lisone 2022 2023 CO Isaac Liu 2022 2023 2024 Esan Marsters 2022 Gregory Marzhew 2022 2023 Sam McIntyre 2022 Kevin Proctor 2022 Phillip Sami 2022 Toby Sexton 2022 2023 2024 Will Smith 2022 MO Corey Thompson 2022 CO Paul Turner 2022 2023 Joseph Vuna 2022 2023 Jarrod Wallace 2022

Manly Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai 2022 2023 Morgan Boyle 2022 Ethan Bullemor 2022 2023 Daly Cherry-Evans 2022 2023 Lachlan Croker 2022 2023 Cade Cust 2022 Andrew Davey 2022 Sione Fainu 2022 Kieran Foran 2022 Reuben Garrick 2022 2023 Morgan Harper 2022 2023 Sean Keppie 2022 2023 2024 Tolutau Koula 2022 Karl Lawton 2022 Haumole Olakau’atu 2022 2023 2024 Brad Parker 2022 2023 Taniela Paseka 2022 2023 2024 Jason Saab 2022 2023 Josh Schuster 2022 2023 2024 Toafofoa Sipley 2022 2023 Jorge Taufua 2022 Martin Taupau 2022 Ben Trbojevic 2022 Jake Trbojevic 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Tom Trbojevic 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Christian Tuipulotu 2022 2023 2024 Alec Tu’itavake 2022 2023

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona 2022 2023 Jesse Bromwich 2022 Kenny Bromwich 2022 PO Xavier Coates 2022 2023 Thomas Eisenhuth 2022 Harry Grant 2022 MO Jordan Grant 2022 2023 Jack Howarth 2022 Jahrome Hughes 2022 2023 PO Dean Ieremia 2022 George Jennings 2022 Cooper Johns 2022 Tui Kamikamica 2022 CO Felise Kaufusi 2022 Josh King 2022 2023 Chris Lewis 2022 Trent Loiero 2022 2023 Isaac Lumelume 2022 Nick Meaney 2022 2023 Tepai Moeroa 2022 MO Cameron Munster 2022 2023 Jayden Nikorima 2022 Justin Olam 2022 CO Ryan Papenhuyzen 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jonah Pezet 2022 2023 Brandon Smith 2022 Reimis Smith 2022 William Warbrick 2022 2023 Christian Welch 2022 Tyran Wishart 2022 2023

Newcastle Knights

Mitchell Barnett 2022 2023 Bradman Best 2022 2023 2024 Jayden Brailey 2022 2023 2024 2025 Jake Clifford 2022 2023 Adam Clune 2022 2023 Phoenix Crossland 2022 Lachlan Fitzgibbon 2022 PO Tyson Frizell 2022 PO Dane Gagai 2022 2023 2024 Bailey Hodgson 2022 2023 Hymel Hunt 2022 2023 Jack Johns 2022 2023 Brodie Jones 2022 2023 Jacob Kiraz 2022 David Klemmer 2022 2023 Kurt Mann 2022 2023 Jirah Momoisea 2022 Brayden Musgrove 2022 Mitchell Pearce 2022 Kalyn Ponga 2022 PO PO Chris Randall 2022 2023 Daniel Saifiti 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Jacob Saifiti 2022 2023 2024 Simi Sasagi 2022 Pasami Saulo 2022 Sauaso Sue 2022 Starford To’a 2022 2023 Enari Tuala 2022 Dominic Young 2022 2023

North Queensland Cowboys

Daejarn Asi 2022 Kane Bradley 2022 Lachlan Burr 2022 Benjamin Condon 2022 2023 Reuben Cotter 2022 Tom Dearden 2022 2023 2024 Scott Drinkwater 2022 2023 Mitchell Dunn 2022 Kyle Feldt 2022 2023 2024 Tom Gilbert 2022 Jake Granville 2022 CO Ben Hampton 2022 Coen Hess 2022 2023 2024 Peta Hiku 2022 2023 Valentine Holmes 2022 2023 2024 2025 Connelly Lemuelu 2022 Heilum Luki 2022 Jordan McLean 2022 Laitia Moceidreke 2022 2023 Jeremiah Nanai 2022 Griffin Neame 2022 2023 Emry Pere 2022 Reece Robson 2022 2023 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2022 2023 Murray Taulagi 2022 2023 Jason Taumalolo 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 2022 2023 Chad Townsend 2022 2023 2024

Parramatta Eels

Jakob Arthur 2022 Waqa Blake 2022 2023 Dylan Brown 2022 PO Nathan Brown 2022 2023 Reagan Campbell-Gillard 2022 2023 2024 2025 Bryce Cartwright 2022 2023 Haze Dunster 2022 Clint Gutherson 2022 Wiremu Greig 2022 Keegan Hipgrave 2022 David Hollis 2022 2023 Oregon Kaufusi 2022 Shaun Lane 2022 2023 Reed Mahoney 2022 Makahesi Makatoa 2022 Ryan Matterson 2022 Mitchell Moses 2022 2023 PO Solomone Naiduki 2022 Marata Niukore 2022 Tom Opacic 2022 Isaiah Papali’i 2022 Junior Paulo 2022 Will Penisini 2022 2023 Hayze Perham 2022 Sean Russell 2022 2023 Maika Sivo 2022 PO Ray Stone 2022

Penrith Panthers

Eddie Blacker 2022 Nathan Cleary 2022 2023 2024 Stephen Crichton 2022 2023 Dylan Edwards 2022 Matt Eisenhuth 2022 Kurt Falls 2022 James Fisher-Harris 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 J’maine Hopgood 2022 Robert Jennings 2022 Mitch Kenny 2022 Viliame Kikau 2022 Apisai Koroisau 2022 Spencer Leniu 2022 2023 Moses Leota 2022 2023 2024 Jarome Luai 2022 2023 2024 Liam Martin 2022 2023 Taylan May 2022 Sean O’Sullivan 2022 Lindsay Smith 2022 Jaeman Salmon 2022 Scott Sorensen 2022 2023 Charlie Staines 2022 2023 Izack Tago 2022 2023 Brian To’o 2022 2023 Isaah Yeo 2022 2023 2024

St George/Illawarra Dragons

Daniel Alvaro 2022 Talatau Amone 2022 2023 Jack Bird 2022 George Burgess 2022 2023 Billy Burns 2022 Jack de Belin 2022 2023 PO Matthew Feagai 2022 2023 2024 Max Feagai 2022 2023 2024 Poasa Faamausili 2022 Jackson Ford 2022 Tyrell Fuimaono 2022 2023 Jack Gosiewski 2022 Ben Hunt 2022 2023 Josh Kerr 2022 2023 Blake Lawrie 2022 Zac Lomax 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Moses Mbye 2022 2023 Andrew McCullough 2022 2023 Josh McGuire 2022 Tautau Moga 2022 Francis Molo 2022 2023 2024 Cody Ramsey 2022 2023 2024 Mikaele Ravalawa 2022 2023 PO Tariq Sims 2022 Jaydn Su’A 2022 2023 2024 Moses Suli 2022 2023 2024 Jayden Sullivan 2022 Aaron Woods 2022 PO

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow 2022 2023 2024 Zane Bijorac 2022 Thomas Burgess 2022 2023 Jed Cartwright 2022 2023 Michael Chee Kam 2022 Damien Cook 2022 2023 Campbell Graham 2022 2023 2024 Siliva Havili 2022 2023 Jacob Host 2022 2023 Lachlan Ilias 2022 2023 Alex Johnston 2022 2023 2024 2025 Terrell Kalo Kalo 2022 2023 Liam Knight 2022 2023 Keaon Koloamatangi 2022 2023 2024 Peter Mamouzelos 2022 2023 2024 Josh Mansour 2022 Anthony Milford 2022 Taane Milne 2022 Latrell Mitchell 2022 2023 Davvy Moale 2022 2023 Cameron Murray 2022 2023 2024 2025 Mark Nicholls 2022 2023 Jaxson Paulo 2022 Hame Sele 2022 2023 Blake Taaffe 2022 2023 Isaiah Tass 2022 Tevita Tatola 2022 2023 2024 Cody Walker 2022 2023

Sydney Roosters

Renouf Atoni 2022 2023 Fletcher Baker 2022 2023 Egan Butcher 2022 2023 Nat Butcher 2022 2023 2024 Lindsay Collins 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Angus Crichton 2022 Moala Graham-Taufa 2022 Drew Hutchison 2022 2023 Luke Keary 2022 2023 2024 Adam Keighran 2022 CO Lachlan Lam 2022 Freddy Lussick 2022 Joseph Manu 2022 Paul Momirovski 2022 2023 2024 Victor Radley 2022 2023 Billy Smith 2022 2023 Joseph Suaalii 2022 PO PO Daniel Suluka-Fifita 2022 Siosiua Taukeiaho 2022 James Tedesco 2022 2023 2024 Daniel Tupou 2022 2023 Sitili Tupouniua 2022 2023 2024 Sam Verrills 2022 2023 2024 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2022 2023 Sam Walker 2022 2023 Connor Watson 2022 2023 Naufahu Whyte 2022 2023 2024

New Zealand Warriors

Bunty Afoa 2022 2023 Euan Aitken 2022 2023 Rocco Berry 2022 2023 2024 Josh Curran 2022 2023 Wayde Egan 2022 Addin Fonua-Blake 2022 2023 Tohu Harris 2022 2023 2024 Chanel Harris-Tavita 2022 Shaun Johnson 2022 2023 Temple Kalepo 2022 Eliesa Katoa 2022 2023 2024 Edward Kosi 2022 2023 Matt Lodge 2022 PO Marcelo Montoya 2022 Jack Murchie 2022 Ben Murdoch-Masila 2022 2023 Kodi Nikorima 2022 Aaron Pene 2022 2023 Iliesa Ratuva 2022 Pride Petterson-Robati 2022 Adam Pompey 2022 2023 Bailey Sironen 2022 2023 Jazz Tevaga 2022 PO Viliami Vailea 2022 2023 Reece Walsh 2022 2023 PO Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2022 2023 2024

Wests Tigers

Shawn Blore 2022 2023 Luke Brooks 2022 2023 Adam Doueihi 2022 2023 Luke Garner 2022 Oliver Gildart 2022 2023 Jackson Hastings 2022 2023 Reece Hoffman 2022 William Kei 2022 Asu Kepaoa 2022 2023 Daine Laurie 2022 2023 Luciano Leilua 2022 Jacob Liddle 2022 2023 Jock Madden 2022 Ken Maumalo 2022 2023 MO Thomas Mikaele 2022 Zane Musgrove 2022 2023 2024 David Nofoaluma 2022 2023 2024 2025 Joe Ofahengaue 2022 MO Tyrone Peachey 2022 2023 Alex Seyfarth 2022 2023 Jake Simpkin 2022 2023 2024 Tuki Simpkins 2022 2023 Tommy Talau 2022 James Tamou 2022 Kelma Tuilagi 2022 Alex Twal 2022 Stefano Utoikamanu 2022 2023

Related