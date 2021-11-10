NRL 2022 Official Team Rosters Released – NRL 2022 Squad Lists

 

Nov 10, 2021

The NRL has released all of the official squad lists for the 2022 NRL season.

Its a great guide of who is under contract at your club heading into the 2022 NRL season, and how long many of those player contracts run. You can see how long your favourite player will be at your club!

I really like that the NRL is putting this information out. It lets fans of clubs see where their club stands over the next few years. You can see who is off contract, who your club will be holding onto, which players have a p[layer option to leave the club early and which teams have a similar option on players!

So check it out:

Brisbane Broncos

Jesse Arthars 2022 2023
Kurt Capewell 2022 2023 2024
Patrick Carrigan 2022
Selwyn Cobbo 2022 2023
Herbie Farnworth 2022
Thomas Flegler 2022 2023
Tyson Gamble 2022 2023
Payne Haas 2022 2023 2024
Kobe Hetherington 2022 2023
Jamayne Isaako 2022
Ryan James 2022
Albert Kelly 2022
Corey Jensen 2022 2023
Rhys Kennedy 2022
Brenko Lee 2022 2023
Ezra Mam 2022 2023 2024
David Mead 2022
Tesi Niu 2022 2023
Corey Oates 2022
Cory Paix 2022 2023
Keenan Palasia 2022
Jordan Pereira 2022 2023
Brendan Piakura 2022 2023 2024
Adam Reynolds 2022 2023 2024
Jordan Riki 2022 2023 2024
TC Robati 2022 2023 2024
Kotoni Staggs 2022 2023 2024 2025
Jake Turpin 2022
Billy Walters 2022

Canberra Raiders

Jarrod Croker 2022 2023 PO
Adam Elliott 2022
Jamal Fogarty 2022 2023 2024
Matt Frawley 2022
Emre Guler 2022 2023
Corey Harawira-Naera 2022
Josh Hodgson 2022
Albert Hopoate 2022 2023
Peter Hola 2022 2023 MO
Corey Horsburgh 2022
Sebastian Kris 2022 2023 2024
Trey Mooney 2022 2023 2024
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2022 2023
Josh Papalii 2022 2023 2024 MO
Jordan Rapana 2022 2023
Harry Rushton 2022 2023
Xavier Savage 2022 2023
Brad Schneider 2022 2023
Bailey Simonsson 2022 2023
Harley Smith-Shields 2022 2023
Tom Starling 2022
Ryan Sutton 2022
Joseph Tapine 2022 2023
Matthew Timoko 2022 2023 2024
Semi Valemei 2022 2023 2024
Elliott Whitehead 2022 2023 2024
Jack Wighton 2022 PO PO
Sam Williams 2022
Hudson Young 2022 2023 2024

 

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr 2022 2023 2024 2025
Paul Alamoti 2022 2023
Corey Allan 2022 2023
John Asiata 2022
Jake Averillo 2022 2023
Bailey Biondi-Odo 2022 2023
Braidon Burns 2022 2023
Matt Burton 2022 2023 PO
Josh Cook 2022 2023
Nick Cotric 2022 2023
Matt Doorey 2022
Matt Dufty 2022
Raymond Faitala-Mariner 2022
Kyle Flanagan 2022 2023
Jack Hetherington 2022 MO
Josh Jackson 2022 2023
Tuipolotu Katoa 2022
Max King 2022
Jeremy Marshall-King 2022 PO
Brent Naden 2022 2023
Jayden Okunbor 2022 2023
Tevita Pangai jnr 2022 2023 2024
Chris Patolo 2022 2023
Aaron Schoupp 2022 2023 2024
Ava Seumanufagai 2022 2023
Joe Stimson 2022
Luke Thompson 2022 2023
Jackson Topine 2022
Paul Vaughan 2022
Corey Waddell 2022 2023
Brandon Wakeham 2022

Cronulla Sharks

Jayden Berrell 2022
Blayke Brailey 2022
Andrew Fifita 2022
Dale Finucane 2022 2023 2024 2025
Wade Graham 2022
Braden Hamlin-Uele 2022
Mawene Hiroti 2022
Royce Hunt 2022
Nicho Hynes 2022 2023 2024
Matt Ikuvalu 2022 2023
Sione Katoa 2022 2023
William Kennedy 2022 2023
Cameron McInnes 2022 2023 2024 2025
Lachlan Miller 2022 2023
Luke Metcalf 2022
Matt Moylan 2022
Ronaldo Mulitalo 2022 2023
Briton Nikora 2022
Franklin Pele 2022
Jesse Ramien 2022 2023
Toby Rudolf 2022 2023 2024
Siosifa Talakai 2022 2023
Jensen Taumoepeau 2022 CO
Aiden Tolman 2022
Connor Tracey 2022 2023 2024
Braydon Trindall 2022 2023
Jack Williams 2022
Teig Wilton 2022 2023

Gold Coast Titans

Tanah Boyd 2022 2023 2024
AJ Brimson 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Jayden Campbell 2022 2023 2024
Erin Clark 2022 2023
Herman Ese’ese 2022
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 2022 2023
Beau Fermor 2022 2023 2024
David Fifita 2022 2023
Sosefo Fifita 2022 2023
Moeaki Fotuaika 2022 2023 2024
Patrick Herbert 2022 2023
Jaimin Jolliffe 2022 2023 2024
Brian Kelly 2022 2023
Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira 2022 2023
Sam Lisone 2022 2023 CO
Isaac Liu 2022 2023 2024
Esan Marsters 2022
Gregory Marzhew 2022 2023
Sam McIntyre 2022
Kevin Proctor 2022
Phillip Sami 2022
Toby Sexton 2022 2023 2024
Will Smith 2022 MO
Corey Thompson 2022 CO
Paul Turner 2022 2023
Joseph Vuna 2022 2023
Jarrod Wallace 2022

Manly Sea Eagles

Josh Aloiai 2022 2023
Morgan Boyle 2022
Ethan Bullemor 2022 2023
Daly Cherry-Evans 2022 2023
Lachlan Croker 2022 2023
Cade Cust 2022
Andrew Davey 2022
Sione Fainu 2022
Kieran Foran 2022
Reuben Garrick 2022 2023
Morgan Harper 2022 2023
Sean Keppie 2022 2023 2024
Tolutau Koula 2022
Karl Lawton 2022
Haumole Olakau’atu 2022 2023 2024
Brad Parker 2022 2023
Taniela Paseka 2022 2023 2024
Jason Saab 2022 2023
Josh Schuster 2022 2023 2024
Toafofoa Sipley 2022 2023
Jorge Taufua 2022
Martin Taupau 2022
Ben Trbojevic 2022
Jake Trbojevic 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Tom Trbojevic 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Christian Tuipulotu 2022 2023 2024
Alec Tu’itavake 2022 2023

Melbourne Storm

Nelson Asofa-Solomona 2022 2023
Jesse Bromwich 2022
Kenny Bromwich 2022 PO
Xavier Coates 2022 2023
Thomas Eisenhuth 2022
Harry Grant 2022 MO
Jordan Grant 2022 2023
Jack Howarth 2022
Jahrome Hughes 2022 2023 PO
Dean Ieremia 2022
George Jennings 2022
Cooper Johns 2022
Tui Kamikamica 2022 CO
Felise Kaufusi 2022
Josh King 2022 2023
Chris Lewis 2022
Trent Loiero 2022 2023
Isaac Lumelume 2022
Nick Meaney 2022 2023
Tepai Moeroa 2022 MO
Cameron Munster 2022 2023
Jayden Nikorima 2022
Justin Olam 2022 CO
Ryan Papenhuyzen 2022 2023 2024 2025
Jonah Pezet 2022 2023
Brandon Smith 2022
Reimis Smith 2022
William Warbrick 2022 2023
Christian Welch 2022
Tyran Wishart 2022 2023

Newcastle Knights

Mitchell Barnett 2022 2023
Bradman Best 2022 2023 2024
Jayden Brailey 2022 2023 2024 2025
Jake Clifford 2022 2023
Adam Clune 2022 2023
Phoenix Crossland 2022
Lachlan Fitzgibbon 2022 PO
Tyson Frizell 2022 PO
Dane Gagai 2022 2023 2024
Bailey Hodgson 2022 2023
Hymel Hunt 2022 2023
Jack Johns 2022 2023
Brodie Jones 2022 2023
Jacob Kiraz 2022
David Klemmer 2022 2023
Kurt Mann 2022 2023
Jirah Momoisea 2022
Brayden Musgrove 2022
Mitchell Pearce 2022
Kalyn Ponga 2022 PO PO
Chris Randall 2022 2023
Daniel Saifiti 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Jacob Saifiti 2022 2023 2024
Simi Sasagi 2022
Pasami Saulo 2022
Sauaso Sue 2022
Starford To’a 2022 2023
Enari Tuala 2022
Dominic Young 2022 2023

North Queensland Cowboys

Daejarn Asi 2022
Kane Bradley 2022
Lachlan Burr 2022
Benjamin Condon 2022 2023
Reuben Cotter 2022
Tom Dearden 2022 2023 2024
Scott Drinkwater 2022 2023
Mitchell Dunn 2022
Kyle Feldt 2022 2023 2024
Tom Gilbert 2022
Jake Granville 2022 CO
Ben Hampton 2022
Coen Hess 2022 2023 2024
Peta Hiku 2022 2023
Valentine Holmes 2022 2023 2024 2025
Connelly Lemuelu 2022
Heilum Luki 2022
Jordan McLean 2022
Laitia Moceidreke 2022 2023
Jeremiah Nanai 2022
Griffin Neame 2022 2023
Emry Pere 2022
Reece Robson 2022 2023
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2022 2023
Murray Taulagi 2022 2023
Jason Taumalolo 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 2022 2023
Chad Townsend 2022 2023 2024

Parramatta Eels

Jakob Arthur 2022
Waqa Blake 2022 2023
Dylan Brown 2022 PO
Nathan Brown 2022 2023
Reagan Campbell-Gillard 2022 2023 2024 2025
Bryce Cartwright 2022 2023
Haze Dunster 2022
Clint Gutherson 2022
Wiremu Greig 2022
Keegan Hipgrave 2022
David Hollis 2022 2023
Oregon Kaufusi 2022
Shaun Lane 2022 2023
Reed Mahoney 2022
Makahesi Makatoa 2022
Ryan Matterson 2022
Mitchell Moses 2022 2023 PO
Solomone Naiduki 2022
Marata Niukore 2022
Tom Opacic 2022
Isaiah Papali’i 2022
Junior Paulo 2022
Will Penisini 2022 2023
Hayze Perham 2022
Sean Russell 2022 2023
Maika Sivo 2022 PO
Ray Stone 2022

Penrith Panthers

Eddie Blacker 2022
Nathan Cleary 2022 2023 2024
Stephen Crichton 2022 2023
Dylan Edwards 2022
Matt Eisenhuth 2022
Kurt Falls 2022
James Fisher-Harris 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
J’maine Hopgood 2022
Robert Jennings 2022
Mitch Kenny 2022
Viliame Kikau 2022
Apisai Koroisau 2022
Spencer Leniu 2022 2023
Moses Leota 2022 2023 2024
Jarome Luai 2022 2023 2024
Liam Martin 2022 2023
Taylan May 2022
Sean O’Sullivan 2022
Lindsay Smith 2022
Jaeman Salmon 2022
Scott Sorensen 2022 2023
Charlie Staines 2022 2023
Izack Tago 2022 2023
Brian To’o 2022 2023
Isaah Yeo 2022 2023 2024

St George/Illawarra Dragons

Daniel Alvaro 2022
Talatau Amone 2022 2023
Jack Bird 2022
George Burgess 2022 2023
Billy Burns 2022
Jack de Belin 2022 2023 PO
Matthew Feagai 2022 2023 2024
Max Feagai 2022 2023 2024
Poasa Faamausili 2022
Jackson Ford 2022
Tyrell Fuimaono 2022 2023
Jack Gosiewski 2022
Ben Hunt 2022 2023
Josh Kerr 2022 2023
Blake Lawrie 2022
Zac Lomax 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Moses Mbye 2022 2023
Andrew McCullough 2022 2023
Josh McGuire 2022
Tautau Moga 2022
Francis Molo 2022 2023 2024
Cody Ramsey 2022 2023 2024
Mikaele Ravalawa 2022 2023 PO
Tariq Sims 2022
Jaydn Su’A 2022 2023 2024
Moses Suli 2022 2023 2024
Jayden Sullivan 2022
Aaron Woods 2022 PO

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jai Arrow 2022 2023 2024
Zane Bijorac 2022
Thomas Burgess 2022 2023
Jed Cartwright 2022 2023
Michael Chee Kam 2022
Damien Cook 2022 2023
Campbell Graham 2022 2023 2024
Siliva Havili 2022 2023
Jacob Host 2022 2023
Lachlan Ilias 2022 2023
Alex Johnston 2022 2023 2024 2025
Terrell Kalo Kalo 2022 2023
Liam Knight 2022 2023
Keaon Koloamatangi 2022 2023 2024
Peter Mamouzelos 2022 2023 2024
Josh Mansour 2022
Anthony Milford 2022
Taane Milne 2022
Latrell Mitchell 2022 2023
Davvy Moale 2022 2023
Cameron Murray 2022 2023 2024 2025
Mark Nicholls 2022 2023
Jaxson Paulo 2022
Hame Sele 2022 2023
Blake Taaffe 2022 2023
Isaiah Tass 2022
Tevita Tatola 2022 2023 2024
Cody Walker 2022 2023

Sydney Roosters

Renouf Atoni 2022 2023
Fletcher Baker 2022 2023
Egan Butcher 2022 2023
Nat Butcher 2022 2023 2024
Lindsay Collins 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
Angus Crichton 2022
Moala Graham-Taufa 2022
Drew Hutchison 2022 2023
Luke Keary 2022 2023 2024
Adam Keighran 2022 CO
Lachlan Lam 2022
Freddy Lussick 2022
Joseph Manu 2022
Paul Momirovski 2022 2023 2024
Victor Radley 2022 2023
Billy Smith 2022 2023
Joseph Suaalii 2022 PO PO
Daniel Suluka-Fifita 2022
Siosiua Taukeiaho 2022
James Tedesco 2022 2023 2024
Daniel Tupou 2022 2023
Sitili Tupouniua 2022 2023 2024
Sam Verrills 2022 2023 2024
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 2022 2023
Sam Walker 2022 2023
Connor Watson 2022 2023
Naufahu Whyte 2022 2023 2024

New Zealand Warriors

Bunty Afoa 2022 2023
Euan Aitken 2022 2023
Rocco Berry 2022 2023 2024
Josh Curran 2022 2023
Wayde Egan 2022
Addin Fonua-Blake 2022 2023
Tohu Harris 2022 2023 2024
Chanel Harris-Tavita 2022
Shaun Johnson 2022 2023
Temple Kalepo 2022
Eliesa Katoa 2022 2023 2024
Edward Kosi 2022 2023
Matt Lodge 2022 PO
Marcelo Montoya 2022
Jack Murchie 2022
Ben Murdoch-Masila 2022 2023
Kodi Nikorima 2022
Aaron Pene 2022 2023
Iliesa Ratuva 2022
Pride Petterson-Robati 2022
Adam Pompey 2022 2023
Bailey Sironen 2022 2023
Jazz Tevaga 2022 PO
Viliami Vailea 2022 2023
Reece Walsh 2022 2023 PO
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2022 2023 2024

Wests Tigers

Shawn Blore 2022 2023
Luke Brooks 2022 2023
Adam Doueihi 2022 2023
Luke Garner 2022
Oliver Gildart 2022 2023
Jackson Hastings 2022 2023
Reece Hoffman 2022
William Kei 2022
Asu Kepaoa 2022 2023
Daine Laurie 2022 2023
Luciano Leilua 2022
Jacob Liddle 2022 2023
Jock Madden 2022
Ken Maumalo 2022 2023 MO
Thomas Mikaele 2022
Zane Musgrove 2022 2023 2024
David Nofoaluma 2022 2023 2024 2025
Joe Ofahengaue 2022 MO
Tyrone Peachey 2022 2023
Alex Seyfarth 2022 2023
Jake Simpkin 2022 2023 2024
Tuki Simpkins 2022 2023
Tommy Talau 2022
James Tamou 2022
Kelma Tuilagi 2022
Alex Twal 2022
Stefano Utoikamanu 2022 2023

