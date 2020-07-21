New Zealand Open To Hosting A Delayed Rugby Championship

New Zealand authorities are fit to host the rugby championship, which involves Argentina, South Africa, and Australia. The tournament will happen this year as long as the facilities can be found to allow visiting the national team to quarantine and train on safe grounds.

The governing body, SANZAAR, which governs the southern hemisphere competition, indicated on Thursday that playing matches in New Zealand is the best option. That is to ensure the tournament goes ahead in 2020.

That comes as great news to sports punters, who have been struggling to find events to wager on over the last couple of months during the international lockdown. Fortunately, bet-iowa.com has a list of all the best sites to wager on rugby and other sports. Even better, you can find all the information you need about legal betting activities in Iowa at this site.

SANZAAR had earlier indicated that its hopes set on playing the competitions in Australia, the increase in numbers of infections of the world pandemic in Victoria state, and the smaller surge in south wales makes that impossible.

New Zealand has almost zero cases on the pandemic. The country had gone seventy-six days without cases of community transmission, and all active cases were from the returning travelers. Life has returned to normal in the state, which includes full stadiums at sports events.

Andy Marinos, the chief executive of SANZAAR, indicated that new Zealand is the best place to host the event this year. According to Marinos, all they are waiting for is the government directives and conditions required for the country to host the event. SANZAAR is seeking government approval, and it hopes that details on the resumption of the competition will be

communicated soon.

According to Grant Robertson, the new Zealand sports minister, discussions are underway to determine the way forward on hosting the championship. The NewZealand government is open to the idea of hosting the international event. Before that, precautionary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of the locals. In addition to that, the government still needs to ensure the facilities are ready for players to isolate and train in NewZealand.

The rugby championships were suspended in March this year. The super rugby competition went to a complete halt after seven rounds. That involves provincial teams from the four SANZAAR members plus Japan, Last month, NewZealand launched its domestic tournament, super rugby Aotearoa, involving five teams, and the regular derby matches have been popular with fans.

On the other hand, Australia kicked off a five-team super rugby AU this month. The third round was played last weekend. South Africa won a condensed rugby championship last year, which included a 16 all draw against all blacks in NewZealand. The South African team went on to win the rugby world cup in Japan.

It was only the second time since the rugby championship was expanded to four nations in 2012

that New Zealand didn’t win the title.

In this series, the competition was expanded into six nations, taking fans from the stinging tail end of winter to budding spring. Changes in the coaching staff, tactical tweaks, new stars, and the old outlooks are overturned as teams rub the slate clean before the test game four-year cycle starts to spin more.

The fans are looking forward to the government decision of the world rugby championship to return this year.

Related