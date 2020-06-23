Melbourne Storm To Be Temporarily Relocated Due to COVID-19

The second wave outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria has seen the Melbourne Storm match against the New Zealand Warriors relocated to Kogarah Oval in Sydney.

In an effort to avoid risking the health of players and officials the NRL is expected to announce in the coming days that the Storm will play its games for the foreseeable short term in either Sydney or Brisbane.

It is a smart move by the NRL and shows the league continues to be very flexible in the face of a changing situation.

The Storm won’t be affected too much by this. They are a very professional outfit that will be able to handle the change in circumstances better than most clubs.

Hopefully the situation in Victoria improves soon. It is scary to see this second wave in Victoria.

