Melbourne Storm Release Statement About Videos Circulating On Social Media

Sep 28, 2021 Melbourne Storm 0

The Melbourne Storm have released the following statement by the clubs CEO Justin Rodski following the release of videos on social media showing Melbourne Storm players in a private venue after their semi final loss against the Penrith Panthers.

“The club is taking this matter extremely seriously. We are very disappointed to be in this position and will be thorough in our response,”

“The players involved have fully co-operated with the NRL and the NRL Integrity Unit investigation. It is our understanding this investigation is unlikely to be concluded this week.

“Melbourne Storm unashamedly sets high standards and makes no apologies for protecting and upholding the professionalism and values of our organisation.

“The club is conducting its own investigation into the matter and will provide an update on our findings in conjunction with the NRL when both processes have concluded.

“The club will make no further comment on the matter until the NRL Integrity Unit has concluded its investigations.”

