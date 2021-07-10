Matt Dufty Joins The Bulldogs On A One Year Deal In 2022

James Hooper is reporting on Fox Sports that Matt Dufty has singed a one year deal with the Bulldogs starting in 2022.

It will only be a one year deal, which is a little strange, but he will be a handy signing for the Bulldogs who continue to try to buy their way out of trouble rather than build through junior development.

Dufty is currently serving a one match ban for being a party of the most expensive house party in Rugby League history.

I think Dufty will add a lot to the Bulldogs next season. He likes to get involved in the play and he plays at a million miles an hour. He will add a bit of urgency to this Bulldogs side, and that is something they desperately need.

So what do you think Bulldogs fans? Happy with this signing?

