Julie – The Hottest Rugby League Players In 2022 (NRL and NRLW)

Who are the Hottest players to being playing NRL in 2022?
I’m glad you asked League Freak and gave me this assignment. Below is the definitive list of best looking players to be currently gracing the footy field.
Now I want to apologise to these players in advance as the last time that I wrote a list like this at least 3 of the people in my list ended up on the wrong side of law, hopefully that doesn’t happen this time.
As a result of this list I can declare that Panthers, Rooster and Sharks have the best looking teams.
In no particular order:
National Rugby League
Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
Tariq Sims (St George/Illawarra Dragons)
Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)
Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)
Reese Walsh (New Zealand Warriors)
Toby Rudolph (Cronulla Sharks)
Mitch Moses (Parramatta Eels)
Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)
Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)
Chris Patolo (Canterbury Bulldogs)
Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)
Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)
Womens National Rugby League
Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)
Katie Green (Newcastle Knights)
Jetaya Faifua (Gold CoastTitans)
Taliah Fuimaono (St George/Illawarra Dragons)
Tiana Penitani (Parramatta Eels)
Millie Boyle (Brisbane Broncos)
Keeley Davis (St George/Illawarra Dragons)
Christine Pauli (Parramatta Eels)
Chantelle Graham (Newcastle Knights)
Taylor-Adeline Mapusua (Sydney Roosters)
Jasmine Peters (Gold Coast Titans)
Julie
You can follow Julie on Twitter by clicking here: https://twitter.com/EelsDanceMum
